Houston crime: Suspect in METRORail stabbing identified

Houston police have identified the man believed to be involved in a stabbing on a METRO Rail train on Wednesday night,

Shawn Roe, 29, was arrested in the 1500 block of Heights Boulevard on a felony theft warrant. Roe was found in the window of the church and was threatening to jump, officers say.

He surrendered to officers and was taken to be evaluated by the jail medical and psychological staff.

According to Houston police, detectives say no charges will be filed for the stabbing. The case will be referred to a Harris County grand jury.