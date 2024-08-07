Houston police are urgently seeking the public's help to identify a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred on July 9.

Authorities say the incident took place around 11:03 p.m. in the 10000 block of Club Creek Drive, where the victim was shot multiple times and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Unknown murder suspect (Photo: Crime Stoppers)

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 16 to 19 years old, with a slim build and medium-length hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and shorts. The suspect remains at large, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward

