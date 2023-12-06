In a swift response to a recent burglary, Constable Alan Rosen's patrol officers in the Heights successfully recovered a stolen Rolex. Three days ago, a homeowner reported her home had been ransacked. This led to deputies connecting the crime to contractors working in the area.

Investigating further, the deputy identified Shakeel Williams, who authorities say brazenly pawned the stolen Rolex under his name. Williams was apprehended at the airport attempting to flee to Florida and has since been arrested and charged.

The relieved homeowner expressed deep gratitude to Corporal Joseph for his instrumental role in recovering her precious possessions. She commended the efficiency of the police and justice system, stating, "I worked very hard to purchase that watch, and getting it stolen was devastating. Be a first-hand witness of how the police justice works in this country makes me feel very proud and safe of living here. I want to really thank you for your investigation, for finding my watch, and for bringing it back to me. Always be indebted to you."

Constable Alan Rosen highlighted that such successful operations exemplify law enforcement's commitment to protecting the community and upholding justice.