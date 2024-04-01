Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division are appealing to the public for assistance in locating a fugitive wanted for Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the 10046 block of Haddington Street on June 13, 2022. The victim came forward with allegations of sexual abuse against Gilberto Moreno during the investigation.

Authorities described Gilberto Moreno as a 49-year-old Hispanic male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.