The Brief Jalin J. Foreman, 27, has been charged with murder for fatally shooting Jalen Whitlock, 25, the mother of his two children. The incident occurred at Whitlock’s townhome on Locksley Road around 8:35 p.m. on September 12. Foreman, who is not in custody, reportedly fired shots into the home before leaving in a white Chevrolet Tahoe.



A man has been charged after allegedly killing the mother of his two children during one of the kid's birthday parties at her townhome on Locksley Road.

Jalin J. Foreman, 27, is charged with murder in the death of Jalen Whitlock, 25, and is not currently in custody.

WANTED: Jalin J. Foreman (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The shooting happened around 8:35 p.m. on Thursday. Authorities found Whitlock unresponsive with gunshot wounds at her home. She died at the scene.

Authorities say Whitlock was found dead at the scene with gunshot wounds. Her two children, aged around six and four, and her boyfriend were at the home during the incident.

Foreman, who is the father of the children, arrived at the townhome during a birthday party for one of the children. An argument reportedly took place in the doorway, leading Foreman to fire multiple shots.

Initial reports indicate that there were previous disturbances at the residence related to child custody issues. However, the exact reason for the argument on the day of the shooting is still under investigation.

He left the scene in a white Chevrolet Tahoe. No one else was harmed.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jalin Foreman or the wanted vehicle is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

