A man was shot in the ankle early Sunday morning during an argument in south Houston. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. near the 3100 block of Anita Street.

Witnesses say the victim, who lives in the area, was sitting on a couch at the corner of the road when a man in his 40s approached. The two men, both known to each other, had an earlier disagreement. The suspect reportedly told the victim he would shoot him, and after the victim responded to do so, the suspect fired a shot at his ankle.

The suspect fled the scene immediately after the shooting. Authorities say they have a strong lead on his identity and are working to locate him.

The victim’s injury is not life-threatening, and the investigation is ongoing.