Houston crime: Man runs to family home for help after being shot in the back
Houston - A man is recovering after running to his family’s house for refuge after being shot in the back in southeast Houston.
The incident unfolded when HPD and Houston Fire Department (HFD) rushed to the scene following calls of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to officials, a man was inside a home when an argument erupted, possibly involving one or two other individuals. As tensions escalated, one of the suspects allegedly fired a gunshot, striking the male victim in the back.
In a desperate attempt to escape harm, the wounded man ran from the house and sought refuge at a nearby house on Carson Street, where family members were. Emergency responders transported him to the hospital. His condition is reported as stable.