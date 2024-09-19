The Houston Police Department is seeking a woman's brother after he allegedly shot and killed her husband during a heated confrontation at an apartment in north Houston.

Police say the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. at the Element Apartments on Greens Road as the couple was in the middle of a divorce. It began when the woman's husband returned to the apartment and started an argument. Inside were the woman, her brother, and three children. A physical fight between the two men began in the brothers' room within the residence. The confrontation escalated between the husband and the brother, leading both men to pull guns and exchange gunfire.

The husband was found dead in the stairway with multiple gunshot wounds. The woman, who was shot in the leg during the confrontation, was transported to a hospital. The brother left the scene, and it's unclear whether or not he was injured during the gunfight.

Authorities are actively investigating and searching for the brother.