Houston crime: Man dead, another injured in tire shop shooting, suspect’s images released

Houston police are seeking a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on January 16 at a tire shop. The incident happened around 8:25 p.m. at 1415 South Loop West and resulted in the death of 40-year-old Naseli Samuel Leon Okha.

Authorities say Okha was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the business. Despite the arrival of Houston Fire Department paramedics, he died at the scene. A second victim, a 36-year-old male, also sustained a gunshot wound but is expected to recover from non-life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance images of the suspect show him wearing a black jacket, blue sweatpants, black shoes, and a black mask. The individual was armed during the incident.

Anyone with information on the identity of the wanted suspect in the surveillance photos or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

