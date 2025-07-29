Houston crime: Man caught on video breaking into Memorial Area auto shop, only steals a puppy

The Brief A man was caught on tape breaking into a Memorial area auto shop and can be seen stealing a puppy. The dog's owner, Stefanie Kent, says she believes the thief is homeless man in the area. He entered the business by pulling up a section of the fence surrounding the shop. Then entered the shop through a doggy door.



Houston crime: Puppy stolen from Memorial area auto shop

What we know:

Pippy, a German Shepherd puppy, is one of a family of four dogs living inside Cartime Automotive on Highway 6 South.

Owner Stefanie Kent says she believes the thief is homeless man in the area.

He entered the business by pulling up a section of the fence surrounding the shop.

He enters the shop through a doggy door. He can be seen on surveillance video using dog food to distract the three other dogs to steal Pippy.

"When he was leaving, she was pulling back, because she didn't want to go," said Stefanie.

The dog family is made up of a mom, dad, and two sisters.

Stefanie says she rescued the family from next door and is desperate to get Pippy back home.

What we don't know:

The identity of the person who took Pippy is unknown.

What you can do:

Kent is offering a $500 reward for Pippy's safe return.

Anyone with information should call 832-892-0723.