A suspect has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a man on Boonridge Road that occurred in July 2023. Ricky Lee Garcia, 34, is facing murder charges in the 268th State District Court in Fort Bend County.

Ricky Lee Garcia (Photo: Fort Bend County)

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Tracy Delano Richardson, Jr., was found dead on the driveway of a residence at 15815 Boonridge Road on July 26, 2023. Officers responding to an assault in-progress call discovered Richardson with an apparent gunshot wound, and Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Initially, there was no suspect or motive identified in the case. However, police released surveillance images of a vehicle, believed to be a gray Chevrolet Impala or a similar model, seen fleeing the area shortly after the shooting.Further investigation led to the identification of Garcia as the suspect. He was arrested on Saturday by the HPD Southwest Patrol Division Crime Suppression Team after being involved in a family disturbance at a different location.

The case is ongoing as authorities continue to piece together the events that led to Richardson's death. Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

