A 70-year-old man has been charged with shooting two men at a barbecue in northeast Houston and fleeing from police.

Juan Antonio Magana faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony evading arrest.

Magana is accused of shooting two 40-year-old men at 6301 East Houston Road last Friday. Police say eyewitnesses identified Magana as the suspect during a barbecue. The victims, found with gunshot wounds, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they attempted to stop Magana's truck, resulting in a pursuit that ended with his arrest.

After being treated and released from the hospital, he was charged and booked into the Harris County Jail.