Authorities are piecing together a deadly shooting in southwest Houston, where several people were injured and at least one was killed.

It happened a little after 1:15 a.m. when officers with Houston PD were called to the 7700 block of W Fuqua in Missouri City. That's where, based on preliminary details, officials say a fight outside a business led to a shooting between two groups of people.

A total of four people were hit by the gunfire, two drove themselves to the hospital, but police say three others were taken to the hospital. One teenage girl, however, between 17 to 18-years-old, was found dead at the scene.

Officials believe there were at least two shooters, but do not have the assailants in custody. Additionally, the victims in the shooting were described as young men and women between the ages of 18-20.

(Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston)

At last check, authorities were combing the area for any surveillance videos or details to help make an arrest. They're also urging the public to come forward if they have any information.

No additional details were shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.