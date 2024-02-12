Houston crime: 3 shot, 2 fatally in apparent murder-suicide inside apartment leasing office

Houston police were called to the Westchase Apartments in the 11300 block of Richmond after a man walked into the leasing office at around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Police say the suspect in his 30's to 40's walked into the leasing office and ordered everybody out.

"And held a male and a female hostage," said HPD Executive Assistant Chief Ben Tien. "The male and female held hostage were employees of the apartment complex."

Police say the suspect shot and kill the woman and shot the male employee.

Tien says luckily the fire station is right around the corner, and he was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect died from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Currently, the relationship between the suspect and the two apartment complex employees is not known.

Police say that is part of the ongoing investigation.