East Harris County: 18-year-old arrested for robbery-turned-shooting, sheriff says

An 18-year-old has been arrested following a robbery and shooting in east Harris County, according to Sheriff Gonzalez.

Now, officials believe the suspect is tied to other robberies.

Harris County crime: 18-year-old accused of robberies

What we know:

On Wednesday, Sheriff Gonzalez announced the arrest of Anthony Cantera. Cantera has reportedly been charged with aggravated robbery.

Cantera's arrest happened on Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff.

In the 13700 block of Victoria Street, Cantera allegedly held someone at gunpoint outside their house and took the person's wallet and keys.

Other people at the home came out and confronted Cantera. He allegedly shot at one of those residents, and that resident fired back.

Later on, deputies were called about a gunshot victim at a home on Nadolney Street, less than a mile from the robbery scene.

There, they found a person with a gunshot wound. The person matched the robbery suspect's description.

Sheriff Gonzalez says Cantera is in a hospital recovering from his gunshot wound.

Detectives believe that Anthony Cartera is tied to several other robberies.

What we don't know:

(Courtesy: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez)

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case or the suspect can call one of the following agencies:

Harris County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Unit: 713-221-6000

Crime Stoppers of Houston: 713-222-TIPS (8477)