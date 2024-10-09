A 19-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run on August 31 on the Northwest Freeway, and authorities are asking for help in identifying the driver responsible.

CRIME: Screams for help lead to discovery of stabbed man in Houston parking lot

Yeriel Rodriguez Mercado (Crime Stoppers)

Yeriel Rodriguez Mercado was riding his motorcycle around 11:00 p.m. when he was struck by a maroon Jeep Cherokee, which knocked him off the bike. Moments later, a second vehicle, a white Jeep Pilot, hit him while he was still in the road. The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene, and Mercado later died from his injuries.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The family of Mercado, devastated by the loss, is urging anyone with information to assist in the search for the driver. Authorities believe the vehicle involved is a white 2008-2014 Jeep Pilot.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

