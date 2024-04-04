The Houston Police Department is currently on the scene of a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle in west Houston. The incident happened at the intersection of 8100 Katy Freeway and Wirt Road around 9:15 a.m.

According to preliminary information provided by officials, one person died at the scene.

In light of this incident, commuters are strongly advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes if possible. Traffic congestion is expected due to the ongoing investigation and cleanup efforts.

The identities of those involved in the crash have not been disclosed pending notification of next of kin.

Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be released.