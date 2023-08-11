Houston Police Department (HPD) and Houston Fire Department (HFD) are working on an auto versus pedestrian crash on Westheimer Road near Kamp Houston.

Preliminary information indicates that a female driver struck multiple pedestrians who were jaywalking in front of her. Three pedestrians have been transported to the hospital, and possibly four were struck. The patients are in varying conditions, and one may have life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.