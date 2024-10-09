A major crash has completely blocked the westbound lanes of I-10 Katy at Dairy Ashford, leading to significant traffic delays.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes. Emergency crews are currently working to clear the scene and restore traffic flow.

Drivers should prepare for long wait times as the situation develops and stay tuned for further updates.