Two people are dead after a Houston crash that split a car in half on Sunday night.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. on South Main Street outbound between Hillcroft and Fondren.

Police say witnesses reported seeing a white BMW sedan traveling at a high rate of speed and cutting around cars.

According to police, it appears the driver tried to take the exit at Hillcroft but lost control and crashed into a sign.

The force of the impact cut the car in two, authorities say. The driver died at the scene. The passenger was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

Police say the two occupants have not been identified, but both are believed to be adult men.

The investigation into the crash continues.