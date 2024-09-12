The Brief A 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a Subaru Outback on Memorial Drive. The Subaru driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.



A 22-year-old woman died Wednesday night following a collision between her motorcycle and a Subaru Outback in west Houston.

Authorities say the crash happened around 8:53 p.m. when the Subaru, traveling west on Memorial Drive, attempted to turn left onto South Piney Point. The driver says they saw the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction but thought there was enough time to turn. The motorcycle struck the front right side of the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a nearby hospital but later died. Her identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the Subaru stayed at the scene and is cooperating as the investigation continues.