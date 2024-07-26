Earlier this month, FOX 26's Sherman Desselle reported on Ruth Gonzalez and Guy Vasquez, a couple who sold their wedding rings after Hurricane Beryl to help make ends meet.

In a positive update, the Houston community helped the couple get their rings back!

PREVIOUS STORY: Houston couple sells wedding rings after Hurricane Beryl devastation

The loss of electricity during Beryl led to the destruction of hundreds of dollars worth of groceries in their Southeast Houston home and it was difficult for them to feed their four grandchildren on a fixed income.

With their power now restored, they are feeling hopeful.

Vasquez is taking cybersecurity courses, and Gonzalez is selling her handmade jewelry.