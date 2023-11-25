Houston considered least dishonest US city, according to BestCasinoSites.net

If you come across a stack of money in the street, would you be honest and turn it in or keep it for yourself?

A recent survey conducted by BestCasinoSites.net, ranked the most dishonest and honest cities in the U.S. by asking 6,610 Americans if they would keep or hand in $1,000 found on the ground. Their findings revealed that 47% of Americans would keep the money if no one saw them.

When ranked by city, Houston fell further down the list and is considered the most honest city with 59% saying they would hand in the money and 41% saying they would keep it, according to BestCasinoSites.net. The city is tied with Miami, Florida, and Phoenix, Arizona.

SUGGESTED: Houston woman accused of lying about kidnapping when her car was stolen

In terms of being dishonest, the survey found that 62% of those asked from Detroit, Michigan, Memphis, Tennessee, and New Orleans, Louisiana would keep the money for themselves.

San Antonio, El Paso, Austin, and Arlington were in the top five most dishonest cities. San Antonio had 58% saying they would keep it, El Paso 57%, and Austin and Arlington tied with 53% reporting they would keep it, says BestCasinoSites.net.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

On the opposite end, Jacksonville, Florida is considered the most honest city with only 38% saying they would keep it and 62% saying they would turn the money in, BestCasinoSites.net's survey reported.

To see where your city stands in the survey, click here and view more from BestCasinoSites.net on their website.