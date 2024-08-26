Expand / Collapse search

Houston coffee shop: Discover Yemen's rich coffee tradition at Mazajj Organic Coffee

Updated  August 26, 2024 12:19pm CDT
Food and Drink
Houston - Mazajj Organic Coffee brings the amazing tastes of Yemen to Houston. The traditional Yemeni-style coffee is unique and delicious, as is the Adeni Chai tea. 

The pastries are also spectacular and homemade. If you are looking for a new and unforgettable coffee experience, Mazajj should be on your list. 3810 N. Mason Rd.

