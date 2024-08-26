Houston coffee shop: Discover Yemen's rich coffee tradition at Mazajj Organic Coffee
Houston - Mazajj Organic Coffee brings the amazing tastes of Yemen to Houston. The traditional Yemeni-style coffee is unique and delicious, as is the Adeni Chai tea.
FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!
The pastries are also spectacular and homemade. If you are looking for a new and unforgettable coffee experience, Mazajj should be on your list. 3810 N. Mason Rd.