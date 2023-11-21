Houston City Council Members Carolyn Evans-Shabazz and Mary Nan Huffman have teamed up with Council Member Amy Peck to officially request the inclusion of an important matter on the City Council Agenda.

Council Members Peck, Evans-Shabazz, and Huffman have prioritized addressing water bill relief after multiple concerns and expressions of frustration from Houstonians.

This marks the first time council members have submitted an ordinance for consideration since voters approved a significant change to the City Charter in the last election. The proposed item is currently undergoing review by the Legal Department.

"Now that council members can place items on the agenda, I intend to offer items like this that make a real difference to people," said Council Member Peck in a release. "People came to us with a problem, and now we have the ability to fix it. This is how government should work."

Houston Public Works has often estimated water usage and issued back-bills to customers after reading the meter. The suggested ordinance change aims to prevent the Department from correcting bills for errors that occurred more than three months prior unless the correction benefits the customer.

The current practice allows corrections for up to two years, resulting in some customers being charged thousands of dollars. While the Department has started adopting this new policy, the proposed ordinance seeks to formalize the change, ensuring consistent application to every bill.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner gave this statement:

"Over the last few months, Houston Public Works and the City of Houston Legal Department have worked on comprehensive changes to our Municipal Code of Ordinances to address the issue of high water bills. This extensive array of regulatory and process improvements is designed to bring customer relief. My administration will present the proposed changes to City Council in the coming weeks with a target date of December 6, 2023."