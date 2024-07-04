A suspect was detained and authorities were searching for another after a lengthy chase involving a truck that was towing a boat in the Houston area.

According to the authorities, the pursuit began west of U.S. 290 around 3 a.m. Thursday and went down several major highways, reportedly reaching speeds of 120 mph.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

At one point, the suspects reportedly went the wrong way on the feeder road in Humble and then drove the wrong way on U.S. 59.

When the suspects were reportedly going the wrong way on the feeder road, officers deployed spike strips between Will Clayton and FM 1960.

A chase involving a truck towing a boat ended at U.S. 59 and Northpark.

The chase came to an end around 4 a.m. near U.S. 59 and Northpark.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says one suspect was detained, but they were still searching for another.