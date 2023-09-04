A man crashed a stolen Dodge Challenger into another vehicle while trying to evade officers early Monday morning, police say.

Police say the incident began around 2:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Wentworth Street, where officers spotted a Challenger that they knew from two previous incidents when it had evaded police.

The car was unoccupied, so officers watched it until someone came back, and then they attempted to initiate a traffic stop, authorities say.

According to police, the driver did not stop and attempted to evade police for three or four minutes before crashing at SH 288 and Southmore.

Police say the Challenger crashed into a Jeep Wrangler occupied by three women, but no injuries were reported.

The driver of the Challenger was taken into custody, police say, and officers learned that he had two open warrants.

Police say the Challenger had been stolen in Houston and had fake plates.

Authorities say the driver is expected to face charges.