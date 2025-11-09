Houston chase ends in two-car crash in Eastex-Jensen area; one injured, suspect arrested, DPS says

The Brief A DPS sergeant says a car chase started on the Eastex Freeway and ended half a mile away. The suspect allegedly struck another driver after ignoring a traffic light. A church fence and traffic lights were damaged due to the incident.



A suspect is in custody and another person is in a hospital after a car chase led to a crash in Houston's Eastex-Jensen Area, according to Texas DPS.

Houston crime: Eastex-Jensen chase, crash

What we know:

A DPS sergeant tells FOX 26 that the chase started at about 12:15 p.m. Sunday on Highway 59 and Laura Koppe Road.

The suspect was allegedly speeding and had an expired registration.

The chase went about half a mile before coming to an end on Laura Koppe and Jensen Drive.

Allegedly, the suspect ignored a light and struck another vehicle, causing another driver to be ejected from her vehicle. Officials say the second driver was taken to a hospital where she is alert.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Officials say a church fence and the traffic lights at the crash site have been damaged.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.