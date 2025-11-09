Houston chase ends in two-car crash in Eastex-Jensen area; one injured, suspect arrested, DPS says
HOUSTON - A suspect is in custody and another person is in a hospital after a car chase led to a crash in Houston's Eastex-Jensen Area, according to Texas DPS.
Houston crime: Eastex-Jensen chase, crash
What we know:
A DPS sergeant tells FOX 26 that the chase started at about 12:15 p.m. Sunday on Highway 59 and Laura Koppe Road.
The suspect was allegedly speeding and had an expired registration.
The chase went about half a mile before coming to an end on Laura Koppe and Jensen Drive.
Allegedly, the suspect ignored a light and struck another vehicle, causing another driver to be ejected from her vehicle. Officials say the second driver was taken to a hospital where she is alert.
The suspect was taken into custody.
Officials say a church fence and the traffic lights at the crash site have been damaged.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Texas Department of Public Safety.