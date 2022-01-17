Houston celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with parades, festival

Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and to honor his life and legacy as a civil rights leader, Americans across the country are paying tribute with planned events, prayers, and being of service.

MORE: This MLK Day comes with calls for progress on voting right

Houston has two parades, one in Midtown and the other Downtown. Both events begin at 10 a.m.

The weather looks to be sunny and dry as Houston warms up following a chilly weekend.

44th Annual Original MLK Parade

The 44th annual Original MLK Parade will start at Lamar and Smith in downtown.

The theme for this year's parade is "Be A Drum Major for Justice".

The parade will start at 10 a.m. and finish around 12:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The MLK Grande Parade

The 28th annual MLK Grande Parade will start at San Jacinto and Elgin in Midtown.

This celebration assembles a variety of dignitaries, dance and cheer teams, Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, College, primary and secondary school marching bands, floats, and corporate and civic organizations from across the country.

The parade lasts two hours and spans a one-mile distance.

Black Heritage Society MLK, Jr. Festival

The Black Heritage Society MLK, Jr. Festival will take place immediately following the Downtown parade.

The MLK Festival will feature live musical performances, kid-friendly activities, art, and food trucks at Hermann Square Park directly in front of City Hall.

Advertisement

"We hope everyone has a safe holiday as together we celebrate the life & legacy of Dr. King. As a reminder, COVID-19 continues to affect Houston. Participants are encouraged to wear masks & practice social distancing," Houston Police tweeted.