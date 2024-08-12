Houston celebrates Olympic Medalist Bryce Deadmon's return

Olympic champion Bryce Deadmon, graced with gold and silver from the 2024 Paris Olympics, received a warm welcome at Bush Intercontinental Airport on Monday. The Texas A&M alum made his hometown proud by winning gold in the men's 4x400 and silver in the mixed 4x400 relays.

Upon his triumphant return, Deadmon was greeted by excited fans and shared moments with FOX 26 Sports Anchor Will Kunkel. The track star's athletic prowess in Paris has spotlighted Houston's rich athletic talent.

As the city celebrates Deadmon's victories, his journey from local athlete to Olympic medalist continues to inspire the next generation of sports heroes.

Deadmon's two medals are part of a larger tally of 58 Olympic medals captured by 37 athletes with Texas roots.