One dead after 3-car crash in Houston on 610 South Loop, police say

Houston authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash near South Post Oak Road.

According to Houston police, officers responded to calls about a crash involving three cars on the westbound lanes of 610 South Loop near South Post Oak Road around 12:45 p.m.

One person has been pronounced deceased at the hospital, officials say.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

