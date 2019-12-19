Houston business owner fixes bathroom for couple without functioning toilet and shower since Imelda

An elderly couple who was unable to use their toilets and showers since Tropical Storm Imelda now has functioning bathrooms.

A week ago, we first told you about the Guidrys' plumbing problems in their northeast Houston home. The problem got so bad, someone brought in a port-a-potty that sat in the couple's backyard. Neighbors learned about their situation and contacted FOX 26.

"There was a gut feeling that just said, 'You have to do this.' I didn’t actually think about it. I just did it," said John Barges, the owner of Armatex Plumbing.

Barges watched their story on FOX 26 and immediately sent a crew to the Guidrys’ home.

"On Friday, they were able to fix it where it operated. It functioned. And, they rescheduled it on Monday to come replace the whole sewer line," Barges explained.

"Perfect flush!" said 82-year-old Charles Guidry as he flushed the toilet. It’s a sound that many of us take for granted, but for him and his wife, it is a blessing. Mrs. Guidry is mostly wheelchair bound. These last couple of months without a functioning bathroom have been especially hard on her.

"Thanks so much to them. We really appreciate that. We needed that," added Mr. Guidry referring to Armatex Plumbing.

Barges wasn’t looking for recognition for his company’s good deed.

"It’s good to acknowledge and be thankful for the blessings you have and one of the ways to do that is to give," he added.

Barges agreed to an interview in hopes of spreading the spirit of giving.

"It’s about giving back to the community. It’s about the Christmas spirit. it’s about a higher power telling you do this," Barges concluded.

The Guidrys still have issues in their home after flooding from Harvey and Imelda. But, they’re grateful for each blessing, and having a functional bathroom is a big one.