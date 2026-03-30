Houston-bound flight from Knoxville diverted after engine issue

The Brief A flight from Knoxville to Houston was diverted to Mississippi on Monday. United Express officials say the plane experienced an engine issue. Officials say passengers were able to deplane normally.



A flight from Tennessee to Houston was diverted to Mississippi on Monday after experiencing an engine issue, officials confirm.

According to United Express, CommuteAir flight 4302, operating as United Express, was flying from Knoxville to Houston but safely diverted to Jackson to address an engine issue.

The airline says the aircraft was able to taxi to the gate under its own power, and passengers deplaned normally.

What they're saying:

"We are arranging for a different aircraft to continue the flight to Houston and apologize for this inconvenience," a representative said.