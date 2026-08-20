Man found dead in southeast Houston RV fire

The Brief A patrol officer saw a fire Wednesday night off Galveston Road. A witness reportedly heard an explosion Wednesday night and saw a fire coming from inside an RV. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police.



An investigation is underway after a man's body was found in a fiery RV in southeast Houston Wednesday night.

Body found in RV

What we know:

Police say the body was found at around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday on Howard Drive near Galveston Road.

An officer saw the fire while she was on patrol. She drove to the scene and met a witness who said he heard an explosion and saw flames coming from an RV.

Houston firefighters put out the fire and found a 72-year-old man's body in the RV.

What we don't know:

Police are not naming the victim until his loved ones have been notified.

The man's cause of death is under investigation.

There is no information regarding what caused the RV fire.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case can call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.