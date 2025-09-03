Skeletal remains found in Houston's Alief area, police say

The Brief Police were called about remains found in a field on Bissonnet Street. An autopsy is being performed to determine the person's identity and cause of death. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police.



An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in Houston's Alief area on Monday, police say.

Remains found in Alief area

What we know:

At about 2:30 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the 12800 block of Bissonnet Street, near South Dairy Ashford Road.

Police say there was a report of skeletal remains that were found in a vacant field.

Photo credit: Houston Police

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences will determine the identity of the remains as well as the cause of death. Police say there were no obvious signs of foul pay.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the remains can call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.