North Houston: Beauty businesses targeted in arson attacks, officials say

A local beauty store business has been targeted by two arsonists two times over the past week, according to investigators. The owners of the business say someone set their business ablaze last year as well.

Beauty stores set ablaze

What we know:

Investigators say two arsonists climbed onto the roof of Beauty Empire Premium Outlet on Cypress Creek Parkway on April 1st.

The suspects allegedly poured flammable liquid through the vent of the business, then ignited it, causing an explosion.

Crews responded and put out the fire, but just a week later on April 9th, the arsonists struck again.

Beauty Empire handed out flyers, instructing customers to go to their other location, Beauty Galaxy on Cypress Creek Parkway down the road.

Just eight days after the initial fire, two arsonists attempted to start a fire at Beauty Galaxy using flammable liquids as well, according to investigators. Video shows two men in hoodies on the scene.

The business owners say the same thing happened at Beauty Empire in April 2024. Investigators do not know if the 2024 arson is linked, but say the two incidents in 2025 seem to be the same suspects.

Information wanted

What you can do:

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).