Houston Avenue bridge at I-10 closed after hit by 18-wheeler

The Houston Avenue Brudge over the Katy Freeway is closed in both directions after being hit by an 18-wheeler.

According to Houston Police, a big rig carrying large cylinders was too tall to pass under the bridge.

However, the truck attempted to make the pass and the cylinder hit the bridge, falling off the back of the 18-wheeler.

Officers noticed damage to the Houston Avenue bridge and closed it until the issue is resolved. The truck has been cleared from the scene.