Houston Astros part ways with manager Joe Espada

The Brief The Houston Astros will not renew manager Joe Espada's contract. Espada has spent the last three seasons as Houston’s manager. The team also announced other coaching changes.



The Houston Astros have parted ways with manager Joe Espada.

The Astros confirmed Wednesday that Espada’s contract – which is set to expire at the end of October – will not be renewed.

What they're saying:

"We are thankful for Joe’s hard work, his passion for the game, and for his commitment to the Houston Astros. He represented the Astros and the Houston community in the most positive way. We wish he and his family the best moving forward," said Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane.

Espada's 3 years as Astros manager

FILE PHOTO. Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros walks off the field after being ejected during the tenth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Daikin Park on August 05, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The backstory:

Espada has spent the last three seasons as Houston’s manager after he was promoted from bench coach when Dusty Baker retired following the 2023 season. He worked as the team’s bench coach from 2018 until becoming the manager.

His overall record is 256-229.

This season, the Astros went 81-81 to win the AL West for the fifth time in six years and become the first team in MLB history to reach the playoffs without a winning record.

They then lost Game 1 of the wild card 6-3 before being eliminated with a Game 2 defeat. It’s a second straight playoff trip where the Astros have been swept at home in the wild card, after losing both games to Detroit in 2024.

Their wild card Game 2 loss was their ninth straight postseason loss at home, leaving Espada winless as a manager in the playoffs.

More coaching announcements

The Astros also announced that the following coaches will not return for the 2027 season:

Catching Instructor Tim Cossins

Game Planning Coach Tommy Kawamura

Third Base Coach Tony Perezchica

Assistant Hitting Coach Anthony Iapoce

Assistant Pitching Coach Ethan Katz

The team parted ways with general manager Dana Brown in August.

The Astros announced that the following major league staff will be retained for the 2027 season:

Pitching Coach Josh Miller

First Base Coach Dave Clark

Major League Field Coordinator Jason Bell

Hitting Coach Victor Rodriguez

Longtime bullpen catcher Javier Bracamonte

Bench coach Omar Lopez has been offered an opportunity to remain in the Astros organization in a new role