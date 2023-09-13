If you're searching for a part-time job, look no further as the Houston Astros are hosting a job fair.

On Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the Astros will be hiring for various positions relating to retail at their part-time job fair at Minute Maid Park.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The positions include Retail Store Associate, Retail Warehouse Associate, and Retail Warehouse Associate - Offsite.

HOUSTON, TX - JUNE 17: A general exterior stadium view prior to the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, June 17, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

If you are interested, you can apply using the link for which position you're interested in and submit an application.

Once your application is submitted, be sure to attend Saturday's job fair.

The event will be held in the Suite Level and you can gain entrance through the Premium Entrance gate located in the Diamond Lot. Parking will be available in Lot A.

For more information, click here.