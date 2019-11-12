Houston Astros accused of sign stealing during 2017 Championship season

article

The Houston Astros are being accused of using hidden cameras to steal the opposing team's signs during their 2017 championship season.

Former Astros Pitcher Mike Fiers told The Athletic that the team would set up two cameras focused on the opposing team's catchers. Astros players would allegedly watch the catcher give signs on a monitor near the dugout and clank on a garbage can to signal which pitch was about to come.

The Athletic reports that the Astros believed other teams were already engaged in the same high-tech tactics to steal signs.

