Houston-area non-profit helping vets, first responders find custom wheelchairs

A Houston-area nonprofit has been helping people all over the U.S. with a special need. As their demand grows, they're turning to the community for help of their own.

Wheelchair for Warriors

Why you should care:

Wheelchairs for Warriors provides wheelchairs for veterans and first responders across the country injured in the line of duty. They help them get custom wheelchairs when they would've had to wait years or even been denied completely.

Wheelchairs for Warriors has served close to 200 men and women, and the demand is growing. The chairs are expensive, and the organization is in dire need of increased donations to keep people off the waiting list.

They are currently building a special chair for USA Paralympic Archery Gold Medalist, Jason Tabansky. Tabansky won gold in Paris but was in constant pain in his normal chair. His new chair will be custom suited for his competitions, where he can continue to pursue his dream.

W4W Founder Crystal Laramore says our heroes gave everything and deserve to live life to their fullest potential. She believes that no one should be left behind, not even in their own country. They deserve everything.