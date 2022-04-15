Houston area singer goes viral waiting for gumbo at Memorial restaurant

Spud Howard was picking up gumbo from Scott Gertner‘s Rhythm Room on Memorial Drive one evening when he decided to jump on stage, and went viral.

Howard, who has been singing since childhood is no stranger to the stage, however, this was his day off. He usually sings at Scott Gertner‘s Rhythm Room on Memorial Drive on Thursday nights. He went in on Sunday simply to enjoy some gumbo from Chef Barbara Anderson. Some people recognized him and encouraged him to sing. Although he wasn’t dressed in his typical stage ensemble, he was still in his Sunday Best.

Felicia Carr, who is not from the Houston area but was in the audience when she started recording. She posted it on her social media and people were loving it! The video has received more than 2.4 million views to date.

Howard is rejoicing in all the attention and plans on releasing his own music soon. Meanwhile, you can catch the viral sensation Thursday nights at Scott Gertner‘s Rhythm Room.