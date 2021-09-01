Houston-area school campus closures due to COVID-19

article

FOX 26 is working to keep everyone informed on the latest regarding school campus closures due to COVID-19. Here's the latest list we have. This list will be updated as necessary.

Angleton ISD

All campuses closed through the rest of the week. Will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 7

We have been closely monitoring COVID-19 data throughout the district, reviewing the data on a school-by-school basis. After close review, we have decided that ALL Angleton ISD campuses will close the remainder of the week and will reopen on Tuesday, September 7 for regular school hours. (Monday, September 6 is a school holiday.)

All AISD staff will report as normal to work tomorrow unless they have tested positive for COVID-19, been exposed to COVID-19, or have COVID-19 symptoms. This includes all Northside and Westside staff.

During this time, we ask parents/guardians whose children experience any of the below-mentioned symptoms to call their child’s campus and schedule a time to get tested for COVID. School nurses will be at every campus all week to test any student or staff member who would like to be tested for COVID.

Extracurricular activities at the high school and junior high campuses will continue as planned. Coaches and sponsors will communicate individually with their groups as needed.

As of now, we will not have to make up these school days, and students are not expected to work remotely.

All AISD administrative offices - district and campus - will be open.

Parents/Guardians can call Central Administration or their child’s school administration while schools are closed.

Also, we will continue to clean and sanitize the campuses this week during the school closure.

We continue to ask the parents/guardians of students who have tested positive, are demonstrating COVID-related symptoms, or have been exposed to COVID to please call their child’s school anytime this week between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

We understand any inconvenience this may cause, but we will continue to work toward keeping our Wildcats safe and healthy.

Danbury ISD

Danbury Elementary School & Danbury Middle School - Closed for the remainder of the week. Will reopen on Tuesday, Sept 7

In the past few days, student absences have continued to increase due to COVID-related illness or close contact.

We have reviewed absences at all campuses today and have made the decision to CLOSE Danbury Elementary School & Danbury Middle School for the remainder of the week to include Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

This will also include cancelling any DES and DMS UIL events, extra-curricular or school meetings with DES or DMS students/teachers.

Assignments or Homework will not be given during this closure.

School will resume for students of DES and DMS on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 as Monday, September 6, 2021 is Labor Day Holiday for all students.

Danbury High School will remain OPEN and absences will be monitored daily. Updates will be sent out as needed on a daily basis for DHS. DHS Scheduled Class of Meetings will continue as planned.

In an effort to curb illness, please keep your child home if they exhibit any symptoms. District Nurse, David Paige, has COVID tests if you feel that your student may need to be tested but he must have parental permission to test. Please contact him by e-mail at David.Paige@danburyisd.org or call (979) 922-8787 or contact the Administration Office (979) 922-1218 for more information regarding testing.

We feel this is the best decision to protect our students, staff and community during this time and appreciate your support. Students and Staff are Strongly Encouraged to wear mask upon return to school. We apologize for any inconveniences.

Livingston ISD

Closed Tuesday, Sept. 7 through Friday, Sept. 10. Will reopen Monday, Sept. 13

The trajectory of the COVID-19 virus-positive cases has caused teacher staffing issues for our district. Monday, September 6, is Labor Day and is an LISD school holiday.

Livingston ISD will be closed Tuesday, September 7 through Friday, September 10, due to the staffing shortage from COVID-19 positive cases.

There will not be regular instruction on any campuses or remote conferencing instruction for COVID-19 positive students during the closure.

LHS extracurricular activities will continue as long as they can be sustained by non-COVID positive staff. All district instructional facilities will be closed September 6-10.

Angelina College Dual Credit classes will be held online during the LISD closure.

A free COVID-19 testing clinic will be available on the Livingston High School campus for staff, and students from 8:00 am to 12 noon Tuesday, September 7 through Friday, September 10.

You may call the high school campus at 936-328-8600 during this time.

We encourage everyone to stay home, wash their hands often, and practice social distancing during this closure. It is crucial that staff and students protect themselves and continue to watch for symptoms of the virus.

We further ask that all staff and students continue to follow our strong recommendation to wear face coverings when involved in any indoor activities. Please consider vaccination if you are eligible and have not already done so.

While this is our first closure due to staffing shortages caused by COVID-19 positive cases, more closures may be necessary if we cannot work to mitigate viral spread in our community.

At this time, the district will be using the four days set aside on the school calendar as "bad weather days" for the replacement of the lost instructional time.

We encourage everyone in the community to help mitigate the virus by

• hand washing often with soap and water

• wearing a mask

• avoid crowds and practice social distancing

• vaccinate, if eligible.

We look forward to resuming regular class schedules on Monday, September 13, 2021. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone and wish each of you health and safety during this closure.

Sincerely,

Dr. Brent Hawkins

Livingston ISD

Superintendent of Schools

Onalaska ISD

All campuses closed until Tuesday, Sept. 7. Will reopen

Dear Parent/Guardian and Staff,

Due to the rising number of students and staff members who are currently ill with COVID-19, demonstrating symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19, or who have experienced possible exposure, all OISD campuses will be closed until September 7, 2021.

The health and safety of our students, staff, and families is our main priority and the data indicates that we must take this action to curb the current trajectory.

I understand how difficult this closure will be for many of our families and our students, so I assure you this decision was not made easily. Our hope is that this closure will allow COVID-19 positive individuals time to isolate and recover, while also allowing those who have experienced possible exposure to quarantine. We will also use this time to not only perform our routine cleaning, but provide the opportunity for deep cleaning of our facilities.

During this temporary closure, no remote instruction will be provided. Our existing school calendar will not need to be altered unless necessary due to additional closures. All extracurricular activities, games, and practices will be suspended until 3:00 p.m. on September 6th, 2021. This closure may be extended if the situation and conditions warrant.

We encourage parents and guardians to closely monitor your child’s health and to contact your child’s campus if you have any questions. Free testing for staff and students will be provided by appointment.

Campus administration will be available to answer your call.

OJSH-936-646-1020

OES-936-646-1010.

District communications will be posted to our district website, www.onalaskaisd.net, on our Facebook page, through Remind and using our call-out system.

Sincerely,

Anthony Roberts

Superintendent of SchoolsOnalaska ISD



Pearland ISD

Rustic Oak Elementary

Closed Thursday, Sept. 2 and Friday, Sept. 3. Will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 8

"Pearland ISD is dedicated to providing a healthy and safe learning environment for all students and staff.

An increase in campus positive cases, along with other factors included in the Pearland ISD COVID-19 Thresholds & Indicators chart (https://bit.ly/3kHcuvX), have resulted in a temporary campus closure for Rustic Oak Elementary on Thursday, Sept. 2, and Friday, Sept. 3. During this closure, students will not participate in remote learning.

Please remember, Monday, Sept. 6, is the Labor Day holiday for students and staff and Tuesday, Sept. 7, is a district staff development day (no school for students).

At this time, we plan to reopen Rustic Oak for students on Wednesday, Sept. 8, and will reevaluate on Tuesday, Sept. 7. If it is determined we need to extend the campus closure further, we will notify parents on Tuesday as soon as possible.

If your child tests positive during the campus closure, it is very important for you to notify the campus nurse Sheila Scott at scotts@pearlandisd.org. On Tuesday, Sept. 7, optional rapid testing will be offered for students (scheduling details to follow soon).

Thank you for your continued support and understanding.

Sweeny ISD

Sweeny High School

Closed - Wednesday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 6

The pandemic has presented challenges for families, students, and staff and we have faced them with great patience and resilience.

Unfortunately, the number of COVID-19 cases at Sweeny High School has not decreased significantly this week, and we have exceeded our percentage listed on our safety plan. Because of this, the district has decided to close Sweeny High School ONLY from 4 p.m. today, Wednesday, September 1st through 4 p.m. Monday, September 6th. This will allow our custodial staff to deep clean and ensure the safest possible return for students.

Sweeny Elementary and Sweeny Junior High will remain open and operate as normal and students are expected to report to school.

For High School students, September 2nd and 3rd we will:

Close the High School facilities to everyone except essential staff;

Cease all High School building rentals

Cancel all High School student competitions, games, events, practices, and rehearsals

Continue to provide free lunches for any High School student from 11am until 12 noon.

To prevent students from falling behind, all High School students should access their work on Canvas. Should your child not have received their Chromebook and Hotspot, they may pick them up 8:00 a.m. - 10: 00 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, September 2nd in the High School Bus lane.

Should your child begin experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, all campuses will continue to offer free testing opportunities. Please contact your school nurse for more information.

Our goal is to reduce the negative impacts to students and families as much as possible. We recognize that this extended closure creates significant challenges for many of our families and community.

We will continue to share updates through our website, our social media channels, and Skylert.

Thank you for your ongoing partnership as we work together to continue to care for our students, staff, and families during these difficult times. We will get through this, and we will do it by taking care of each other, treating each other with kindness and compassion, and holding together as a community.

Thank you and stay healthy.