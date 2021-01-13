Houston-area father-son duo getting Hollywood attention

A local father and son duo got the attention of a Hollywood director for their TikTok parodies.



The duo, who are from Alvin, Texas, known as the Enky Boys are capturing the hearts of millions with their parodies & skits.



Although 5-year-old Brice, known as "Brice the Dice", and his father Randy Gonzalez, haven’t been on social media very long, that hasn’t stopped them from reaching nearly 160 million likes on TikTok, with more than seven million followers.

Brice has the ability to break into characters from different movie scenes and trending videos, flawlessly.



They’ve also caught the attention of Academy Award winning director Ava Duvernay, who has directed critically acclaimed movies such as 'Selma,' 'When They See Us,' 'Girls Trip' and more.

She tweeted days ago that her goal for 2021 was to cast him somewhere, somehow.

Can’t wait to see him on the big screen!