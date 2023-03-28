One Houston-area fan is getting the experience of a lifetime after being struck by a golf ball during a recent tournament in Austin.

The fan, who is named Jake, was hit by a Jordan Spieth errant golf ball at the Dell Matchplay Tournament in Austin.

We're told the ball hit him right on the pocket where he was carrying his phone and shattered it.

FOX 26 spoke with Jake about what happened.

"He (Jordan) pulled out his glove and signed it immediately for me. It's pretty huge, all my buddies were pretty jealous and like can I take a picture with you and your glove, and you with your phone and everything."

In a news release, AT&T said they found the fan and surprised him with not just a new phone, but tickets to all three games of the Final Four this weekend.

"AT&T surprised me, showed up to my apartment, actually had a new phone and surprised me with two tickets to every Final Four game this weekend, so both games Saturday and the Championship Monday," Jake said.

"Definitely riding the wave, it was worth getting hit by a golf ball, I think."