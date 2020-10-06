Houston-area couple adopts children with medical needs

Even before the pandemic struck, thousands of kids across the country were stuck in foster care for months. Now, social distancing has made life even more uncertain for these children.

One local couple wants to encourage other families to foster or adopt. Kevin, a veterinarian, and Brittany, a former nurse in the NICU, know what it takes to care for sick babies.

"I thought these kids aren't that difficult to care for once you know a few steps. But so many people were scared off by that and I thought we definitely need to fill that that gap and use our medical backgrounds to help children in that regard," said Brittany.

They've adopted two girls through Depelchin Children's Center with both requiring multiple surgeries and ongoing therapies. Along with a biological daughter and an adopted baby boy, the family of six celebrates each milestone they reach.

"You know the joy that you get, that's like a lesson in perspective and being grateful, you know, and it makes it very difficult for you to complain about your latte is not the right temperature or whatever; like the big problems just shrink," said Kevin.

​If you're interested in fostering or adopting, email gettingstarted@depelchin.org

