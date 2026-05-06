Houston approves proactive apartment inspections, cracking down on 'high-risk' rentals

The Brief Houston is moving away from a system that relied on tenant complaints, instead implementing a mandatory framework where the city proactively inspects apartment complexes to identify safety hazards. The ordinance, led by Council Member Tiffany D. Thomas and Mayor Pro Tem Martha Castex-Tatum, aims to ensure that a resident’s zip code no longer dictates the safety or quality of their living conditions. Landlords who fail to resolve issues could face daily fines ranging from $250 to $2,500. In extreme cases of noncompliance, the city may revoke a property's certificate of occupancy.



City officials on Wednesday overhauled Houston’s approach to rental oversight, passing a landmark ordinance designed to force improvements at the city’s most dilapidated apartment complexes - a story FOX 26 brought to you in February.

The Apartment Inspection Ordinance, which passed during a Wednesday morning session, marks the end of a "wait and see" era of code enforcement. Under the new rules, the city will move away from a system that relied almost entirely on tenant complaints to trigger inspections, replacing it with a mandatory, proactive framework.

Shifting the burden of proof

The backstory:

For years, Houston tenants in neglected properties often faced a dilemma: live with dangerous code violations or risk retaliation by filing a formal complaint. The new ordinance, spearheaded by Council Member Tiffany D. Thomas and Mayor Pro Tem Martha Castex-Tatum, shifts that burden onto the city and property owners.

The policy is specifically aimed at "high-risk" properties—those with a documented history of severe health and safety violations. Earlier versions of the proposal outlined a tiered system where properties with excessive 311 calls and citations would be placed on a "red list" for frequent, unannounced walkthroughs by city inspectors.

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Accountability and enforcement

Council Member Thomas, who chairs the Housing and Affordability Committee, described the vote as a monumental win for residents whose living conditions were previously dictated by their zip code.

Why you should care:

The transition to a "proactive protection" model includes several key enforcement pillars:

Mandatory Registries: High-risk properties must register with the city, allowing for closer monitoring of ownership and management.

Regular Compliance Checks: Inspectors will conduct proactive sweeps of properties to identify structural, plumbing, and electrical hazards before they escalate.

Transparency: The ordinance aims to provide the city with a tool to ensure quality and safety standards are met across all districts.

Enforcement: Landlords who fail to resolve issues could face daily fines ranging from $250 to $2,500. In extreme cases of noncompliance, the city may revoke a property's certificate of occupancy.

Growing mandate

The move comes as Houston continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis — with more than half of the city's population residing in rental units.

While some property owners have previously expressed concerns about the costs of compliance, Thomas maintained that the ordinance is a necessary step to ensure that accountability puts people first.

The city is expected to begin the rollout of the new inspection framework immediately, targeting the most critical properties identified in recent code enforcement audits. Council members encourage tenants to call 311 and report the repeated issues at their leased property in order to create a database for officials.