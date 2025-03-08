Houston: Shootout between suspect and police leaves bullet holes in nearby apartments

The Brief Houston police were called to Rockridge Station Apartments for a family disturbance. The suspect and officers shot at one another, leaving bullet holes around the complex. No one was injured and the suspect eventually surrendered.



Residents at a north Houston apartment complex had to run for cover as a domestic dispute at the complex turned into a standoff between a man and police.

Greens Road shooting standoff

What we know:

Houston police responded to a family disturbance just before 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Rockridge Station Apartment complex on Greens Road.

Officials said the standoff stemmed from a disturbance between a woman and her husband. When officers arrived, they attempted to make contact and speak with the caller's husband.

"Then the suspect retrieved a riffle from his apartment and starts firing at the officer as the officer is out here in the courtyard," said Captain Christopher Hassig, of the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division.

The officer shot back at the suspect before he went back inside his apartment. The officer returned to his patrol car and got his rifle before getting on his radio and asking for backup.

"The patrol officer goes back toward the apartment, at which point the suspect reengages him, starts shooting. The officer starts shooting his riffle, again, no one's struck, and then the suspect goes and barricades himself inside of the apartment," said Captain Hassig. "We're able to set up a perimeter and thankfully the suspect ultimately thought better, came out and were able to detain him with no further incident."

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

What they're saying:

No one was injured during the shooting and standoff, but the incident left bullet holes in nearby apartment units.

"She called me scared, you know, and she told me that heard a bullet inside the apartment," said Claudio Zacarias, a resident at the apartment complex. "The police show up, fast, fast, you know, they do the job."

What's next:

The Houston Police Department's Homicide Division, Internal Affairs, and the district attorney's office will be investigating the incident. Houston police said the suspect will most likely face charges for aggravated assault of a public servant.