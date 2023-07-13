Houston 713 Day: Where to get freebies, 713 deals, discounted Rockets tickets
HOUSTON - Happy 713 Day Houston! 713 Day is celebrated every year on July 13 and is the unofficial holiday for the city to celebrate all things Houston.
It was named after Houston's oldest area code which was established back in 1947.
Many businesses and teams love to honor the day with deals for Houstonians to enjoy.
Here are some places and Houston teams taking part in the 713 holiday!
Houston Astros
In honor of 713-Day, the Houston Astros, have released special edition 713-Day New Era hats.
The four sports themed "concept caps" will be fitted and snapback, featuring the Astros original concept "A" which was never used on the field but has become a classic. In addition, the Astros collaborated with Gallery Furniture’s Mattress Mack, for a limited edition New Era snapback cap with the Astros logo on the side. The hat will be sold in a special case for $281 and will be limited to 281 units. This cap also comes with a purchase pin to acknowledge Mack "standing by his boys" in the 2022 postseason.
The event will run until 7:13 p.m. on Thursday at the Central Field Team Store at Minute Maid Park, located off Crawford St. and Congress St.
It doesn’t stop there, Houston based custom shoe designer Nard Got Sole will be at the team store from 8:32 a.m. creating Astros-inspired custom sneakers to be given away to one lucky customer at 3:45 p.m. Fill out an entry at the Center Field Team Store before 3 p.m. to enter for a chance to win.
Houston Rockets
The Rockets are also in the 713-Day spirit and providing fans a chance to get some discounted tickets.
Participate in a scavenger hunt, and you could receive a 713-Day basketball and a $7.13 ticket voucher.
If you can’t do the scavenger hunt, the team also says to tag them in a video or picture of you playing basketball with the #Rockets713 Day to receive a $7.13 voucher for an upcoming game this season.
Head to these locations below to see if you can be the first in the Rockets scavenger hunt:
- Spotts Park
- Peggy Park
- Root Square Park
- Grady Park
- Cottage Grove Park
- Lawrence Park
- Crain Park
- Wiley Park
- Victory Park
- Fertitta Center
Lotus Seafood
Lotus Seafood is getting in on the 713-Day celebration ny offering Snow Crab Clusters for just $7.13 at all of their locations and there is no limit! You can order online, by phone, and walk in.
The 713-Day special will be available at all five Lotus Seafood Houston area locations including Lotus Pearland, Lotus Bissonnet At 59, Lotus Kirkwood, Lotus Veterans, and Lotus Stafford. Hours may vary by store.
The Savoy
Celebrate 713 Day with The Savoy’s famous "Shot O’clock"! Get complimentary shots at 7:13 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and as an added bonus, the first 100 customers will receive a Complimentary Happy Hour Box, filled with a mini combo of Savoy Happy Hour menu favorites!
POST Houston
It’s a party at POST HTX for 713 Day thanks to the Houston Texans and Bud Light. Head to POST to meet Texans celebrities, Toro the mascot, participate in games, giveaways, and more!
The event is free and open to the public. Click here to RSVP.
Clutch City Cluckers
Head to Clutch City Cluckers in Katy for a party with Houston’s own rap legends Lil Keke and Paul Wall. Have fun meeting Houston icons but also winning door prizes, enjoying a live DJ, and eating some hot chicken.
The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. at 1005 Katy Fort Bend Road.