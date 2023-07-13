Happy 713 Day Houston! 713 Day is celebrated every year on July 13 and is the unofficial holiday for the city to celebrate all things Houston.

It was named after Houston's oldest area code which was established back in 1947.

Many businesses and teams love to honor the day with deals for Houstonians to enjoy.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Here are some places and Houston teams taking part in the 713 holiday!

Houston Astros

In honor of 713-Day, the Houston Astros, have released special edition 713-Day New Era hats.

The four sports themed "concept caps" will be fitted and snapback, featuring the Astros original concept "A" which was never used on the field but has become a classic. In addition, the Astros collaborated with Gallery Furniture’s Mattress Mack, for a limited edition New Era snapback cap with the Astros logo on the side. The hat will be sold in a special case for $281 and will be limited to 281 units. This cap also comes with a purchase pin to acknowledge Mack "standing by his boys" in the 2022 postseason.

The event will run until 7:13 p.m. on Thursday at the Central Field Team Store at Minute Maid Park, located off Crawford St. and Congress St.

It doesn’t stop there, Houston based custom shoe designer Nard Got Sole will be at the team store from 8:32 a.m. creating Astros-inspired custom sneakers to be given away to one lucky customer at 3:45 p.m. Fill out an entry at the Center Field Team Store before 3 p.m. to enter for a chance to win.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets are also in the 713-Day spirit and providing fans a chance to get some discounted tickets.

Participate in a scavenger hunt, and you could receive a 713-Day basketball and a $7.13 ticket voucher.

If you can’t do the scavenger hunt, the team also says to tag them in a video or picture of you playing basketball with the #Rockets713 Day to receive a $7.13 voucher for an upcoming game this season.

Head to these locations below to see if you can be the first in the Rockets scavenger hunt:

Spotts Park

Peggy Park

Root Square Park

Grady Park

Cottage Grove Park

Lawrence Park

Crain Park

Wiley Park

Victory Park

Fertitta Center

Lotus Seafood

Lotus Seafood is getting in on the 713-Day celebration ny offering Snow Crab Clusters for just $7.13 at all of their locations and there is no limit! You can order online, by phone, and walk in.

The 713-Day special will be available at all five Lotus Seafood Houston area locations including Lotus Pearland, Lotus Bissonnet At 59, Lotus Kirkwood, Lotus Veterans, and Lotus Stafford. Hours may vary by store.

The Savoy

Celebrate 713 Day with The Savoy’s famous "Shot O’clock"! Get complimentary shots at 7:13 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and as an added bonus, the first 100 customers will receive a Complimentary Happy Hour Box, filled with a mini combo of Savoy Happy Hour menu favorites!

POST Houston

It’s a party at POST HTX for 713 Day thanks to the Houston Texans and Bud Light. Head to POST to meet Texans celebrities, Toro the mascot, participate in games, giveaways, and more!

The event is free and open to the public. Click here to RSVP.

Clutch City Cluckers

Head to Clutch City Cluckers in Katy for a party with Houston’s own rap legends Lil Keke and Paul Wall. Have fun meeting Houston icons but also winning door prizes, enjoying a live DJ, and eating some hot chicken.

The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. at 1005 Katy Fort Bend Road.