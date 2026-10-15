Harris County constable deputy injured in wrong-way incident; woman charged

The Brief A deputy stopped to investigate after allegedly seeing a driver on the wrong side of the I-45 feeder road in southeast Houston. Officials say the suspect then pinned the deputy between her vehicle and his patrol car. The suspect was charged with assault against a public servant.



A Houston woman has been charged after an alleged wrong-way incident that sent a constable deputy to a hospital Wednesday night.

Houston wrong-way incident injures constable deputy

What we know:

Records confirm 31-year-old Haylee Baswell is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.

The Harris County Precinct 2 Constable's Office says the incident happened at around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night on the Gulf Freeway feeder road near Mace Road.

Officials say a constable deputy noticed a stopped vehicle facing the wrong way in the northbound lanes of the feeder. The deputy turned on the lights of his marked patrol vehicle and approached the driver to investigate.

Baswell allegedly failed to follow instructions, then put her vehicle into drive, pinning the deputy between her vehicle and his patrol unit. According to authorities, another deputy had to break the driver's window to get access to her.

(Photo courtesy of the Harris County Precinct 2 Constable's Office)

A Texas DPS trooper then responded to the scene to investigate whether Baswell was inebriated. Officials say the trooper saw "signs of intoxication," but Baswell's breath sample showed her blood alcohol level was just below the legal limit of 0.08.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office did not accept a DWI charge against Baswell but accepted the assault charge.

The deputy who was hit was taken to a hospital with reported injuries to his ankle, chest, and lower back.

What we don't know:

The deputies involved have not been identified.

Officials did not share the injured deputy's current condition.

Precinct 2 authorities say Baswell was arrested, but records do not confirm that she was taken into Harris County custody.